X
  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Vidyut Jammwal reveals he and Adah Sharma are ‘not at all’ just friends

Actor Vidyut Jammwal says he and his "Commando 3" co-star Adah Sharma are "not at all" just friends.
5358 reads Mumbai
Vidyut Jammwal reveals he and Adah Sharma are ‘not at all’ just friendsVidyut Jammwal reveals he and Adah Sharma are ‘not at all’ just friends
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

A Twitter user asked Vidyut: "Are you and Adah are 'just friends'?"

Vidyut was quick to respond. He said: "'Just friends' not at all ..we are courageous, kind,intuitive, focused, greatful, open minded, unassuming, considerate, sharing, Educated, happy, calm, quite and BEST FRIENDS.. I wish upon you someone like u @adah_sharma."

This comes right after Adah posted: "My TED talk !! Tell me what u think ! I'm free now I will read all youtube comments loooollll"

A lot of her followers found the video "awesome".

Praising her, Vidyut recommended others to watch it too and he wrote: "My personal favourite..articulate and funny..A must watch."

On the work front, Vidyut will soon be seen in "Khuda Hafiz".

"'Khuda Hafiz' is a romantic movie. It a true story, about a man who is madly in love with his wife, and gets married in 2009 during the recession. They go abroad and get a job. (The story is about) how this girl gets picked up and how the guy gets her back. It's a hardcore, true romantic movie with a little action," Vidyut had told IANS earlier.

Also Read Commando 3 Box Office Collection Day 2: Vidyut Jammwal starrer witnesses slight growth at the ticket window

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

Credits :IANS

This Day That Year
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement