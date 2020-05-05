  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Vidyut Jammwal reveals he wanted to be an action hero since the start

Actor Vidyut Jammwal says he is happy with whatever he has achieved in his career so far and adds that he had an intention of being an action hero since the start.
7385 reads Mumbai
Vidyut Jammwal reveals he wanted to be an action hero since the startVidyut Jammwal reveals he wanted to be an action hero since the start
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Vidyut made his Bollywood debut with the action-packed film "Force" in 2011. He was later seen in high-octane actioners like the "Commando" franchise and "Junglee".

So how does he look back at his journey in the world of Hindi cinema? "My first movie was in 2011. I live in the moment. Neither do I look back nor am I looking at the future. I am happy. I am at the moment. I have always been like this. But where I come from -- my father is an Army officer and I am a middle-class boy -- people think I have achieved a lot. So, I feel proud when my family, friends, and childhood best friends enjoy my stardom," Vidyut told IANS.
 

The actor, who is now gearing up for his next "Khuda Haafiz", feels he has done well for himself in these nine years.

Also Read: Sidharth Shukla will be perfect as a Hollywood actor as well admits Vidyut Jammwal

"I think I have done very well for myself. I had the intention of being an action hero and off being a villain. So it's been a great journey. God has been kind," he added.

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

Credits :IANS

This Day That Year
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement