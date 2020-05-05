Vidyut Jammwal reveals he wanted to be an action hero since the start
Vidyut made his Bollywood debut with the action-packed film "Force" in 2011. He was later seen in high-octane actioners like the "Commando" franchise and "Junglee".
So how does he look back at his journey in the world of Hindi cinema? "My first movie was in 2011. I live in the moment. Neither do I look back nor am I looking at the future. I am happy. I am at the moment. I have always been like this. But where I come from -- my father is an Army officer and I am a middle-class boy -- people think I have achieved a lot. So, I feel proud when my family, friends, and childhood best friends enjoy my stardom," Vidyut told IANS.
This is how it's done! Get a sneak peak & watch it all unfold with #Commando3 in cinemas on Nov 29 . #VipulAmrutlalShah @aditya_datt @sarkarshibasish @reliance.entertainment #SunShinePictures #MotionPictureCapital @adah_ki_adah @angira @gulshandevaiah78 @zeemusiccompany @pvrpictures
The actor, who is now gearing up for his next "Khuda Haafiz", feels he has done well for himself in these nine years.
Also Read: Sidharth Shukla will be perfect as a Hollywood actor as well admits Vidyut Jammwal
"I think I have done very well for myself. I had the intention of being an action hero and off being a villain. So it's been a great journey. God has been kind," he added.
Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.