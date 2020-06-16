Vidyut Jammwal reveals why he did not write a post on Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely demise
While a lot of hashtags related to Sushant are trending online, Vidyut has not used any one of them.
A fan asked: "hey vidut no tweet for Sushant."
Vidyut replied: "Silence speaks volumes if you stop & listen. Absent tears/ inability to write heartfelt eulogies and remembrances could also be a way of expressing grief, Neither the departed soul nor the family is reading the Tweets ,so who to write for? We all grieve and mourn- i do it quietly."
— Vidyut Jammwal (@VidyutJammwal) June 16, 2020
Impressed with his reply, his fans wrote: "Thank you for always inspiring & encourage your Jammwalions family." Another wrote: "Proud of you sir".
Sushant was found hanging in his Bandra residence on Sunday morning. He was 34.