Vidyut Jammwal reveals why he did not write a post on Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely demise

Actor Vidyut Jammwal is one of the few Bollywood celebrities who did not take to social media to write a #RIP post following actor Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely demise.

While a lot of hashtags related to Sushant are trending online, Vidyut has not used any one of them.

A fan asked: "hey vidut no tweet for Sushant."

Vidyut replied: "Silence speaks volumes if you stop & listen. Absent tears/ inability to write heartfelt eulogies and remembrances could also be a way of expressing grief, Neither the departed soul nor the family is reading the Tweets ,so who to write for? We all grieve and mourn- i do it quietly."

Impressed with his reply, his fans wrote: "Thank you for always inspiring & encourage your Jammwalions family." Another wrote: "Proud of you sir".

Sushant was found hanging in his Bandra residence on Sunday morning. He was 34.

