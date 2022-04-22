Vidyut Jammwal’s Khuda Haafiz Chapter 2’s release date out; Film to clash with Doctor G and Nikamma

On Thursday, Vidyut Jammwal took to his social media platforms and announced the release date of his much-anticipated action-thriller, Khuda Haafiz Chapter 2 - Agni Pariksha. He even released a new poster. In the poster, he can be seen in a prisoner’s uniform with a ragged look. Directed by Faruk Kabir, the film will hit the theatres on June 17. For those unaware, Vidyut Jammwal started shooting for the upcoming venture in July last year with Shivaleeka Oberoi. Interestingly, the film will have a clash with Ayushmann Khurrana and Rakul Preet's Doctor G and Shilpa Shetty's starrer Nikamma.

Sharing the poster on social media, Vidyut wrote, “Witness the #AgniPariksha of Sameer & Nargis in #KhudaHaafizChapterllAgniPariksha. Releasing in theatres on June 17, 2022 @farukkabir9 @shivaleekaoberoi @kumarmangatpathak @abhishekpathakk @zeestudiosofficial @panorama_studios (sic).” The actor’s post quickly grabbed his fans’ attention who bombarded the post with best wishes. To note, Khuda Haafiz Chapter 2 is the sequel to Vidyut Jammwal’s 2020 film, Khuda Haafiz, which was released on Disney+Hotstar.



Earlier while speaking to IANS, director Faruk Kabir had said, "We are going to see a very intense and nuanced character portrayal from Vidyut Jammwal in 'Khuda Haafiz Chapter II: Agni Pariksha'. He has worked extremely closely with me on every scene and the buildup of his character throughout the film. He has worked very hard to get into the skin of the character. I think we are going to see a facet of Vidyut that even I haven't discovered before.”

