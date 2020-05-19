Vidyut Jammwal says he is proud to be an action hero in Bollywood
The actor says if there is a scope of improvement in his craft he wants to be the best. "I would never say that it is 'just an action movie or I am just an action star'. But yes I feel very proud and I would like to say if there is a scope for improvement I want to be so good... So, for me till the time I am doing action I am doing action," he said. Vidyut will next be seen in "Khuda Hafiz", a romantic movie. Directed by Faruk Kabir, the romantic-action-thriller co-stars Shivaleeka Oberoi, who recently made her debut in "Yeh Saali Aashiqui", opposite late Amrish Puri's grandson Vardhan Puri. The film is produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak and co-produced by Sanjeev Joshi, Aditya Chowksey and Murlidhar Chhatwani. It will be distributed pan-India by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures and Panorama Films.