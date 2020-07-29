  • facebook
Vidyut Jammwal says he wants to play Scott Adkins' adversary in a film

Bollywood action star Vidyut Jammwal says actor-martial artiste Scott Adkins trains like a maniac and that it would be fun for him to play his adversary in a film.
Vidyut Jammwal says he wants to play Scott Adkins' adversary in a filmVidyut Jammwal says he wants to play Scott Adkins' adversary in a film
"It was so much fun talking to Scott about taekwondo, action films, his experiences with stunt work and fight scenes and his personal life. He trains like a maniac in a great number of disciplines and I admire how committed he is. It would be fun for me to play his adversary in a film," Vidyut said.

Adkins featured in the second episode of Vidyut's talk show, "X-Rayed By Vidyut". In the episode, the two discussed martial arts, action films and their inspirations. After mentioning the action giants he has worked with, Adkins said: "Now I need to come over and work with you Vidyut. You're the new guy who's coming up. I'm impressed with what you're doing, it's really great." Adkins has worked with most contemporary action legends including Jackie Chan, Sylvester Stallone, Jean-Claude Van Damme, Jet Li, Tony Jaa, and Donnie Yen among others.

Credits :IANS

