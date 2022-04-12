Vidyut Jammwal shows gratitude as 'Commando: A One Man Army' completes 9 years

Action hero Vidyut Jammwal's film 'Commando: A One Man Army' has clocked nine years of its release on Tuesday and the actor has gone down memory lane.

'Commando: A One Man Army' is the first installment in the action thriller series. Starring Jammwal, Pooja Chopra, Jaideep Alhawat, Adah Sharma, Esha Gupta and Freddy Daruwala, the movie revolves around the story of Karan, a disavowed Indian commando, who helps protect a woman from a local thug who is hellbent on forcing her to marry him.

Vidyut, who is trained in the martial art of Kalaripayattu, performed his own stunts and martial arts in the film's action sequences.

Remembering the film, Vidyut says, "I'm grateful that the audience embraced the action thriller and showered so much love for the part I essayed. A hero is someone who inspires us to be better and playing Karan gave me the canvas and opportunity to make that impact.

"The film was received with quite a lot of excitement. The highlights for me were the action sequences and the stunts. Nine years of the film brings back memories of what this film meant for action movie fans."

He is currently shooting for 'IB 71' and also announced to star in 'Sher Singh Raana'.

