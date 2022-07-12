Vidyut Jammwal to tie the knot with Nandita Mahtani in London this month; Reports

Vidyut Jammwal and his fashion designer girlfriend Nandita Mahtani are once again creating a buzz on social media as there are rumours doing rounds on the internet that they will be soon tying the knot this month in London. The duo got engaged in 2021 and the two took to their respective Instagram handle to make the official announcement. The couple was seen posing together with hands in hands with the Taj Mahal serving as the perfect backdrop.

Now, according to ETimes, currently Vidyut will be joining Nandita, and the couple plan to exchange wedding vows in London. The source added that they have already tied the knot and their friends have been secretive about it, just like the last time when they never revealed anything about their love affair and engagement. In the next 15 days, Nandita and Vidyut might confirm their wedding to the world. Meanwhile, Vidyut Jammwal And Nandita Mahtani often feature on each other's Instagram feeds.

Sharing the engagement photos, Vidyut wrote, “Did it the COMMANDO way. 01/09/21.” His ladylove also shared the same images on her page and wrote, “Couldn’t keep him hanging any longer…said yes!!! 1-9-21.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vidyut will be seen next in IB 71 alongside Anupam Kher. The film reportedly revolves around the 1971 India-Pakistan war. To note, this film also marks actor Vidyut's first project as a producer via his company Action Hero Films. Next, he will be seen next in his first biopic, Sher Singh Raana, which will be based on the life of Sher Singh Raana, who was convicted of murdering 'Bandit Queen' and politician Phoolan Devi. It is produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Kamlesh Bhanushali and Vishal Gurnani of Bhanushali Studios Ltd and Vishal Tyagi and Mohammed Imran Khan of Matargashti Films.

