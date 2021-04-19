Vidyut Jamwal feels blessed by fans on completing 10 years in Bollywood; Vijay Verma calls him limitless

Vidyut Jamwal shared a post on Instagram celebrating 10 years in Bollywood. Many of his producers and co-stars including Vijay Varma shared experiences of working with him.

Junglee actor Vidyut Jamwal completed 10 years in Bollywood from debuting as a villain opposite John Abraham in Force. Vidyut has emerged to be one of the finest martial artists and action stars of India. He even did a film with The Mask director Chuck Russell called Junglee and performed brilliant stunts with the actual animals. Vidyut captioned the post about his fans and wrote, “Blessed to have you as a part of my journey.” Vidyut’s journey in Bollywood is one of grit, achievement, and constant reinvention.

Vijay Varma who collaborated with Vidyut in Tigmanshu Dhulia’s Yaara in 2020 said that he has learned a lot from Vidyut and he finds him to be a complete personality who is limitless. Producer of Force Vipul Amrutlal Shah mentioned that he finds him to a special person, a great actor, and a perfect martial artist. Shibasish Sarkar from Reliance Entertainment shared his happiness on working with Vidyut in the Commando franchise and that he is looking forward to collaborating with him in future projects. Aahana Kumra reacted with all hearts in the comment section with the hashtag #10yearsofvidyutjammwal.

Vidyut recently played the role of a man who aims to find his wife in a foreign land in Khuda Haafiz. The film received a lot of positive responses from the audience and there might be a sequel on the way. Vidyut awaits the release of his upcoming film called Sanak co-starring Neha Dhupia and Chandan Roy Sanyal in lead roles.

