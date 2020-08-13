  1. Home
Vidyut Jamwal provides financial aid to stuntmen amidst lockdown

Action hero Vidyut Jammwal has donated to help stuntmen of Movie Stunt Artists Association.
18219 reads Mumbai
He has also urged those who can help to contribute monetarily to these professionals, who have no income over the past months owing to the shutdown of the film industry during Covid lockdown.

Vidyut came to know that the industry stuntmen weren't remunerated during these tough times. The actor then got in touch with the organisation that manages these "screen warriors". He penned a letter addressed to them and made a donation.

"Our stunt artistes need our support and all those who can help please step forward. It is my humble request to everyone, especially my colleagues to donate so that their livelihood is assured. We need to nurture our own generosity for a better world," said Vidyut.

Earlier, the actor had also kicked off an initiative called #GoodwillForGood, which aims at encouraging ideas that can be monetised towards the benefit of empowering entrepreneurs.

Credits :IANS

Anonymous 34 minutes ago

he seems like great person.

Anonymous 50 minutes ago

Awesome job Sir! May God bless you. It is for ppl like you who define the meaning of heroes in real sense and not pretending to be farming in some luxurious farmhouse or recording dumb songs in the comfort of your home!!!

