Viineet Kumar gets injured while deep diving in Goa

Actor Viineet Kumar recently suffered injuries while deepdiving in Arabian Sea at Goa.

"We actors always stick to the adage, 'the show must go on'. So, there was no way I could stop working. As for the injury, I went a little deep into the sea and something bit me in both the legs. I couldn't stand after a few days. I'm better now. I've taken necessary precautions," Viineet shared. On the work front, Viineet has just shot for the Hindi remake of "Thiruttu Payale 2" and will also be seen in "Aadhaar" and "The Kargil Girl".

This year, he impressed audience with his performances in the web show "Bard Of Blood" and the film "Saand Ki Aankh".

IANS

