Vijay Devarakonda to grace Koffee with Karan 7 with Liger co-star Ananya Panday? Find Inside

Karan Johar recently announced that his popular celebrity chat show Koffee With Karan is all set to return with a new season. KJo’s announcement left the social media buzzing. Season 7 is all set to host top stars from the film industry. The surprise doesn’t end here. The popular chat show will be coming with new surprises for the fans. Now, as per the latest reports in India Today, the famous actor Vijay Devarakonda will be gracing the new season.

As the news portal’s sources, “Vijay Devarakonda has made it to the guest list for Koffee with Karan 7. In most probability, he will be appearing with Ananya Panday, his Liger co-star. Given that the chat show will go on air in and around Liger release, this will be an ideal pair. However, there were discussions on if Rashmika Mandana might join him on the show instead of Ananya.”

However, no confirmation on the same has been received so far on Rashmika’s appearance.

Earlier, Karan took to his social media handle and wrote, “Hello, Koffee With Karan has been a part of my life, and yours, for 6 seasons now. I'd like to think we've made an impact and even found our place in pop culture history. And so, it is with a heavy heart that I announce that Koffee with Karan will not be returning (sic).” Hours later, Karan confirmed that the show is not ending, and now instead of TV, it will premiere on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar.

