Vijay Deverakonda in a black tux will set your screens on fire as he attends Apoorva Mehta’s b'day bash; PIC

It goes without a doubt that Vijay Deverakonda is one of the hottest hunks in the South industry. The actor not only has a massive fan following down South but now when he is all set to enter the Pan-India market with his film Liger opposite Ananya Panday, all eyes are on him and fans across the country are waiting to see him on the silver screen with bated breath. Well, today the actor made quite an entry looking dapper in his tux as he arrived for Apoorva Mehta’s birthday bash.

Vijay Deverakonda was accompanied by Charmee Kaur who is the co-producer of his Pan-India film Liger and the director of the film Puri Jagannath. In the pictures, we can see Vijay looking extremely handsome in his black tux. His all-black attire stood out even more as he paired his attire with brown shoes. Do not miss out on that infectious smile that will steal your hearts for sure. Charmee wore a black sequined dress that had a split in the front and Puri wore black pants that he paired with black shirt, black blazer and black tie.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, talking on the work front, Vijay Deverakonda will next be seen in Liger opposite Ananya Panday. Liger is backed by Dharma Productions and Puri Connects. Also, legendary boxer Mike Tyson is making his debut in the Indian film industry with Liger. However, he will only be doing a small appearance in the movie.

With Liger, Vijay Deverakonda will be stepping into the Pan-India market for the first time. The star is all set to become the next toofaan, following the footsteps of Allu Arjun. Many unconventional movies from the South have made a great impact across the county in the last few years.

