Vijay Deverakonda hopes Virat Kohli will hit at least a 50 today as attends India vs Pakistan match in Dubai

Liger star Vijay Deverakonda has reached Dubai to attend the Asia Cup India Vs Pakistan match. The actor promoted his recently-released sports drama and also talked about his expectation from the match. Talking with Jatin Sapru and Irfan Pathan, the presenters of the match, the Geetha Govindam actor said, “I am very high on energy. I am hopeful that Virat Kohli will hit at least a 50 today. Once he gets over 20, he can cross the mark. It's his 100th match and I can't wait to see it,” Hindustan Times reported. The actor is present at the Dubai International stadium where the match is taking place. For the day, he opted for a traditional attire and looked handsome, as ever.

Earlier, Irfan Pathan had also stressed upon Virat’s performance which was similar to Vijay’s thoughts. "When Virat Kohli came on the field, the crowd just went behind him. I've seen this with Sachin Tendulkar, they don't care he hasn't scored a century in 2 years," said Pathan. Meanwhile, a video of Vijay from the field has surfaced on the internet.

Meanwhile, VD managed to create a buzz for his latest release film Liger. The actor along with his co-star Ananya Panday travelled across the country to promote his film. However, the much-anticipated movie failed to impress the audience at large, though it received mixed reviews from the audience and critics, alike. Directed by Puri Jagannadh, the film was released on August 25 in multiple languages.

In the film, Vijay Deverakonda plays a Kickboxer with a speech defect. Ananya Panday plays the female lead while Ramya Krishnan and Ronit Roy play prominent roles in Liger. Mike Tyson is playing a cameo role in Liger. In association with Puri connects, the film is being produced jointly by Karan Johar's production house Dharma Productions.