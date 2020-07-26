Vijay Deverakonda pens a heartfelt note as Dear Comrade turns one; Talks about celebrating its undying spirit

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Dear Comrade has completed one year of its release. The actor has now penned a note talking about the same.

Vijay Deverakonda is currently considered one of the most bankable actors down in the South. The handsome hunk has given some outstanding performances in his movies till now. Among his most popular movies is Dear Comrade that was released last year. The romantic action drama features him alongside Rashmika Mandanna and is directed by Bharat Kamma. Shruti Ramachandran, Charuhasan, Suhas, Anand, Tulasi, and others play significant roles in the movie produced by Yash Rangineni that eventually became a blockbuster hit.

Today, as Dear Comrade clocks one year, Vijay has penned down a heartfelt note on social media. He writes, “Dear Comrade, I have so many feelings from Dear Comrade - it's hard to put it into a few words. Today if it was offered to me, I would go straight back to that team and story and make it again! Everyone on that film, I'll always have a special place for you in my heart... It's a film whose release and incidents that happened around then changed me-I am sure I'll talk to you about it someday. Today let's celebrate the victory of fighters like Lilly and Bobby. Let's celebrate the beautiful writing of this film."

He further writes, “Let's celebrate the incredible music of this film. Let's celebrate the undying spirit of this film. I'll leave you with my final thoughts - for us. Dream, dream big… and... If they do not let you dream, you do not let them sleep!” On the professional front, Vijay Deverakonda will soon be seen in a pan Indian movie that has been tentatively titled Fighter. He has been paired up opposite Ananya Panday in the movie that has been helmed by Puri Jagannadh and Charmme Kaur. They were shooting for Fighter in Mumbai but now it has been stalled owing to the Coronavirus pandemic.

