Vijay Deverakonda poses with an infectious smile in front of the Arjun Reddy poster; Calls himself a happy boy

Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda posted a bright and positive picture on Instagram where he can be seen beaming with joy with the Arjun Reddy poster right behind him in his lavish home.

Vijay Deverakonda is a South Indian heartthrob who has become a pan-India star before even releasing his first film in all languages. It may be his tremendous movie-star looks or the fourth dimension of an actor where he can come out of the screen and just touch people in their hearts. Vijay is the glorious success story of a boy from the masses who conquered the tall climbs of many film industries in India through his operatic performances and magnetic charm.

Recently, Vijay posted a picture on Instagram where he can be seen sitting in his luxurious home in front of the Arjun Reddy artwork. The divine light is falling on his face and his smile is melting hearts for the fans worldwide. Wearing a white t-shirt and green formal shorts, he is looking as much like a painting as the Arjun Reddy character poster behind him. Keeping up with the cool demeanor of the image, Vijay simply captioned it, ‘Happy boy.’ With multiple films in hand Vijay’s life is in his suitcases though he lives in a luxurious bungalow in Banjara Hills in Hyderabad with his family.

Vijay’s career has gone through a bit of a rough patch in the last 2-3 years with hyped-up films like Nota, Dear Comrade, and World Famous Lover not delivering great numbers at the box office. But that did not dent his stardom as Vijay is currently shooting for Liger which is a Hindi-Telugu bilingual being directed by Puri Jagannath co-starring Ananya Pandey and produced by Dharma Productions.

