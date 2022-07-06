Vijay Deverakonda to Samantha, all the celebs who will make their debut on Koffee With Karan Season 7

Ever since Karan Johar announced that he would be returning with a new season of Koffee With Karan, fans have been waiting with bated breaths to watch the episodes. The promo looks quite interesting and so does the celebrity lineup this season so far. There are many old faces that we will see again in season 7 but there are several new faces too who will be making their debut on this fun chat show. From South sensations like Vijay Deverakonda, and Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Kiara Advani from Bollywood, here is the list of celebrities who will be making their debut on Karan’s couch.

Vijay Deverakonda

Vijay already has a huge fan following in the South industry. Now the actor is all set to charm the Pan-India audience with his upcoming movie Liger opposite Ananya Panday. The first look poster of the actor has already created quite a hype. Well, in this season of Koffee With Karan, we will get to see Vijay on the couch with his Liger co-star Ananya Panday.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha is quite a popular name in the South industry but now she has made a mark even in the Hindi film industry. The actress has a couple of exciting film projects in her hand and we bet fans are quite excited to see her in Bollywood films. Well, the actress too will be making her debut in Koffee With Karan 7 and she will be seen along with Akshay Kumar in the episode.

Kiara Advani

It wouldn’t be wrong to say that Kiara has become the next big thing in Bollywood. With 2 back to back successful films at the box office, the actress is surely in a happy space. Well, we know that fans love her and it would only be a visual treat for them to watch Kiara on the chat show revealing a lot of her personal stuff. She will be seen along with her Kabir Singh co-star Shahid Kapoor.

Well, Karan Johar in a recent interview revealed that he is yet to shoot the remaining 5 episodes of the chat show. Hence, if any more celebs will be making their debut or not will be revealed only once a new promo is out.

