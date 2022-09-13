Vijay Deverakonda shares first social media post after Liger’s performance at box office; Fans applaud him

It has been more than two weeks since the time Telugu actor Vijay Deverakonda was seen last on social media. This information holds importance, especially at a time when his film Liger is running at the box office. While many critics believe that the film fell short of expectations, the music of the film however was enjoyed amongst the masses. Breaking his silence over the rising speculations of his absence from social media platforms, Vijay has finally posted a picture on his Instagram handle. Posing in a royal black outfit, Vijay looked dapper by opting for a no make-up look. To add to his style statement, Vijay chose to wear black coloured shades.

Along with this picture, the Liger actor wrote, “Single Player” in the caption, leaving fans wondering what it means. Soon after Vijay dropped his classy pictures, fans quickly responded by pouring their love and appreciation for his work. One Instagram user wrote, “Wow Awesome Look”. Another user wrote, “Very very nice pic”. The post has so far garnered over one crore likes. Many of the fans dropped heart emojis in the comments section as well.