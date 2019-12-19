Vijay Deverakonda wishes good luck to Varun Dhawan for his upcoming film Street Dancer 3D

"Arjun Reddy" star Vijay Deverakonda conveyed good wishes to Bollywood star Varun Dhawan for his upcoming film, Remo D'Souza's "Street Dancer 3D".

"Wishing brother @Varun_dvn @ShraddhaKapoor @remodsouza @PDdancing and all the street dancers the very best for #StreetDancer3D... Releasing in Telugu on the 24th of Jan 2020," Deverakonda tweeted.

"Street Dancer 3D" is Varun and 's second collaboration on the silver screen after "ABCD 2", which also was helmed by Remo D'Souza.

The film, which also features Prabhudeva and Nora Fatehi, has dancers from Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra and more. "Street Dancer 3D" highlights India-Pakistan issues through the scope of dance and music.

"Street Dancer 3D" is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Lizelle D'Souza.

Credits :IANS

