Before Vijay Deverakonda's Liger, Mike Tyson did a special appearance in THIS Bollywood film.

Movie buffs and fans of Vijay Deverakonda were in for a huge treat on Monday as the makers announced that world renowned boxer Mike Tyson will be joining the film's cast. Liger is one of the highly anticipated upcoming pan-Indian films which will feature Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday in the lead roles.

Vijay took to social media to announce Tyson's entry as he wrote, "We promised you Madness! We are just getting started. For the first time on Indian Screens. Joining our mass spectacle - #LIGER The Baddest Man on the Planet, The God of Boxing, The Legend, the Beast, the Greatest of all Time! IRON MIKE TYSON."

While fans were thrilled with the announcement, this is not the first time that Mike Tyson will be gracing the big screen in India. Yes, you heard that right!

Back in 2007, the boxer appeared for a cameo in Ahmed Khan's ensemble comedy Fool N Final which starred Sunny Deol, , Ayesha Takia, Sameera Reddy and Vivek Oberoi among others. The boxer had in fact even shot a promo for the film which surfaced on social media on Monday after Liger's announcement.

Twitter account @CinemaRareIN shared the promo video from 2007 featuring Mike Tyson and tweeted, "#MikeTyson in Sunny Deol, Shahid Kapoor and Vivek Oberoi starrer #FoolNFinal (2007)." Check it out below:

While Mike Tyson has already graced Bollywood, it will be the boxer's first pan-India appearance with Liger. Apart from Vijay and Ananya, the film also features , Ramya Krishnan, Vishu Reddy, Aali, Makarand Deshpande and Getup Srinu in key roles.

