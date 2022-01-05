Vijay Deverakonda or Siddhant Chaturvedi: Who does Ananya Panday look better with? Vote now

Ananya Panday, who debuted with Student of the Year 2 in 2019, is currently one of the most popular actresses in the industry. She has been doing back-to-back films with all A-list actors. Recently, her upcoming film Gehraiyaan's teaser was released which also stars Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi in the lead roles. In the film, she will be seen opposite Siddhant. In the teaser, we cannot get much to see their pairing but even the small glimpse of them was enough to speak about their on-screen chemistry. To note, the film will be released on the digital platform next month.

Apart from this the actress also has Liger, a bilingual film in Tamil and Hindi, opposite South star Vijay Deverakonda in her kitty. Helmed by Puri Jagannadh, the film was shot in Goa and US. Well, Ananya will be paired with Vijay and Siddhant for the first time. It will be exciting to see with whom she will be looking better? Talking about Gehraiyaan, Shakun Batra directorial’s trailer will be coming soon as mentioned by the actress.

Well, today the makers have also announced that the film is not releasing on January 25 as decided. Amid the current situation with COVID 19 pandemic, the makers opted for a direct to OTT release. As reported, Liger is about an aspiring boxer, who is having an affair with the boss of a crime syndicate, Rani. As he aspires to win an MMA title, a young widow wants revenge from Lalit and Rani for murdering her husband.

