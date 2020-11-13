Vijay Raaz on molestation claims against him: People make judgments without hearing other side of the story

In a recent interview to a leading daily, Vijay Raaz opens up about the molestation allegations made by a female crew member against him. Here’s what the actor has to say.

Actor Vijay Raaz has been in the news after a female crew member of his film upcoming Sherni filed a case of molestation against him. A week ago, he was arrested and later got released on bail. It is being said that the makers of the film encouraged the victim to file an official complaint with the production house and they set up an Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) to probe the matter. Vijay has been temporarily suspended from the film owing to the complaint received by the production house. After maintaining his silence on the matter for a week now, the Dhamaal star has finally opened up about the molestation claims against him.

In an interview with Bombay Times, he said that he has been announced guilty even before the investigation. He said he also has a 21-year-old daughter and women’s safety is of prime concern, but to ‘terminate and suspend’ him from the services of his upcoming films even before any investigation is shocking for him. He was quoted as saying, “I am all for an investigation by the authorities. However, to ostracise me, suspend and terminate my services from my forthcoming films even before any sort of investigation is shocking. I have no words to express. It’s a very dangerous place to be in. I have been working in the film industry for 23 years!”

He further added, “People are bound to make judgments without hearing the other side of the story. No matter what the outcome of this case, aap pe ek thappa lag jaata hai. I have been announced guilty even before the investigation. My right to earn a livelihood is badly affected. Am I not the victim here? My old father who lives in Delhi, also has to face the society and so does my young daughter.”

Further talking about the female crew member, Vijay Raaz said that he immediately apologised to her in front of the entire crew when she said she felt uncomfortable. The actor said that his apology was meant to say that he respected her feelings and not admitting to claims made at the police station. He was quoted as saying, “Saying sorry doesn’t always mean that you are wrong. It means you respect someone’s feelings more. I also have responsibilities and I need a job. Mere itney saalon ki mehnat can go down the drain if people jump to conclusions without verifying the claims. This should not be one-sided. Truth prevails but the damage is done.”

Read Also: Vijay Raaz arrested on charges of molesting a female crew member: Report

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Bombay Times

Share your comment ×