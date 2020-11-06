Vijay Raaz returns to Mumbai without finishing Vidya Balan starrer Sherni shoot amid molestation charges

Sherni's producer Vikram Malhotra and director Amit Masurkar have also set up an Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) to probe the matter.

Renowned actor Vijay Raaz recently landed in trouble when he was arrested in a molestation case during the shoot of Vidya Balan starrer shoot Sherni. He was released on bail the same day and as per a latest report in Mid-Day, the actor has returned to Mumbai without completing the shoot. Apart from that, Sherni's producer Vikram Malhotra and director Amit Masurkar have also set up an Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) to probe the matter.

Making sure they take complaints of workplace harassment seriously, the ICC will probe the molestation charges against Vijay Raaz. A source confirmed the development to the portal and revealed that the actor did not even complete his remaining two scenes.

"Vijay left for Mumbai on Tuesday after he was granted bail. He didn't even return to the hotel where he had been put up. The production head informed the crew on Wednesday that Vijay won't be resuming work. Though he had two scenes remaining, Vikram sir and Amit were certain that he should not be allowed on the set, in keeping with Abundantia Entertainment's zero-tolerance policy for workplace harassment," the source revealed.

Vijay Raaz was arrested by the Gondia Police earlier during the week after a woman filed a complaint against the actor on Monday night. Following this incident, the film's cast and crew suspended shooting on Wednesday and have now returned to filming as they aim to complete the schedule by this weekend.

