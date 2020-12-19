Vijay Sethupathi and Shahid Kapoor to team up for Raj and DK’s web series? Here’s what we know

Shahid Kapoor is all set to make his digital debut with Raj and DK’s action web series. Now, the latest buzz is that Vijay Sethupathi will join the actor in the series.

is one of the most sought after actors in Bollywood and there is no denying that. The handsome hunk, who has many blockbusters to his credit, has his hands full with some interesting projects. Notably, after winning hearts with his scintillating performances on the silver screen, the Jab We Met star is all set to make his digital debut. the talented actor will take the digital medium by storm with Raj and DK’s upcoming web series. Now, as per a recent report, Shahid will be joined by South superstar Vijay Sethupathi in his debut web series.

According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, Raj and DK want some popular face for their upcoming web show and for that the director-duo has roped in Vijay for a pivotal role in the series. Further, it is said that the makers plan to begin the shoot from January next year in Mumbai and Goa. The popular website quoted a source close to the development as saying, “Vijay Sethupathi has been roped in for a pivotal role in the series. Raj and DK wanted someone of his stature to join the cast of the action thriller. The team plans to kickstart the shoot of the same from January in Mumbai and Goa. The action thriller will be an episodic series and have both Shahid and Vijay in a never seen before role. The untitled show will also mark Vijay's debut in a series on the OTT platform.”

An insider also revealed that both the actors have charged whopping remunerations to come on board for an action thriller. The forthcoming yet to be titled show that will also mark Vijay's debut on the OTT platform, will reportedly be made for the pan-India audience.

Meanwhile, Shahid will next be seen in the upcoming sports film Jersey. A few days ago, the actor has wrapped up the movie and announced the same on social media.

Credits :Bollywood Hungama

