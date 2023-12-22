Vijay Sethupathi reveals he was supposed to star in Laal Singh Chaddha; recalls meeting Aamir Khan at his home

Actor Vijay Sethupathi is preparing for his upcoming movie Merry Christmas alongside Katrina Kaif. Sethupathi, known for his role in the Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan, shared insights into his initial visit to Mumbai, highlighting a significant memory. The actor also mentioned that he was initially cast for Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha.

Vijay Sethupathi reveals he was supposed to do Laal Singh Chaddha

During a recent interaction with Mashable, Vijay Sethupathi mentioned that he was initially cast for Laal Singh Chaddha. He met the director in the afternoon, and as he was leaving, Aamir Khan called him, asking to meet. They had a meeting at Aamir's home, making it his first visit to a star's residence in Mumbai. He added, “So the first time when I came to Mumbai, I went to a star’s home and I had coffee and a cigarette with him. And after that, Aamir sir came and dropped me to the airport.”

About Laal Singh Chaddha

Interestingly, the Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha is the Hindi version of the 1994 epic comedy-drama Forrest Gump. Additionally, the movie was filmed in over 100 locations across India and emerged as the top-grossing Hindi film of 2022 internationally. A noteworthy moment in the film occurred when Shah Rukh Khan had a special appearance as himself.

Aamir Khan and Vijay Sethupathi's work front

The actor is currently involved in shooting for Sitaare Zameen Par, a sports drama capturing slices of life, directed by RS Prasanna. The film will feature Genelia Deshmukh in a significant role. Furthermore, Aamir has revealed another venture titled Lahore 1947, with Sunny Deol as the lead and directed by Rajkumar Santoshi. This marks their reunion since Andaz Apna Apna.

Vijay Sethupathi, has a variety of movies lined up, beginning with the Hindi-Tamil bilingual film Merry Christmas, directed by Sriram Raghavan. The film also stars Katrina Kaif alongside Vijay Sethupathi.

On December 20, the creators released the trailer for the upcoming movie Merry Christmas on their social media channels. The story revolves around a crucial Christmas eve, where the characters played by Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi choose to spend the evening together. Amid festive decorations, the night sees an unsettling and ominous twist.

