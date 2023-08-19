Vijay Varma addresses spotlight on his relationship with Tamannaah Bhatia: 'Not comfortable, but...'

Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia have been hitting the headlines not just for their excellent performances recently, but also for their relationship. The two shared screen space in Lust Stories 2, and they headlined Sujoy Ghosh’s segment in the anthology film. While they initially remained hush-hush about their relationship, in June, Tamannaah finally confirmed their relationship, revealing that they met on the sets of Lust Stories 2. The couple has been grabbing the headlines for their relationship for many months now. Vijay was recently asked if he is comfortable with the sudden limelight on his personal life. Find out what he said!

Vijay Varma addresses sudden attention on his relationship with Tamannaah Bhatia

When asked how he feels about his fans’ interest in his personal life, Vijay Varma said that it is still news to him that they are one of the most ‘sought-after couples’. He further added that while it is extremely humbling and nice, he wasn’t initially used to the attention. He said that he was used to roaming around on his own, but now they get a lot of attention when they head out together. “I was very used to roaming around on my own. We go out together and we tend to get a lot of attention…” said Vijay. When asked if he anticipated this sudden limelight, and whether he is okay with it, Vijay replied, “I am not particularly comfortable but I am just trying to get used to it.”

Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia’s relationship

Rumors about Tamannaah and Vijay’s relationship first surfaced after a video of them allegedly kissing at a New Year’s bash in Goa went viral on social media. They were also spotted together at Diljit Dosanjh’s concert. The couple was also spotted together by the paparazzi on numerous other occasions.

In June, Tamannaah Bhatia confirmed their relationship. While speaking with Film Companion, she called Vijay her ‘happy place’ and said that she cares about him deeply. “I don't think you can get attracted to someone just because they are your co-star. I have had so many co-stars. I think if one has to fall for someone, feel something for someone it’s definitely more personal, it’s nothing to do with what they do for a living, I mean that's not the reason why this would happen,” she added.

