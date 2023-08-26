Vijay Varma asks paps ‘tum detective ban gaye?' as they teasingly ask him about Tamannaah Bhatia-WATCH

Currently, Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia are Bollywood’s most hot and happening couple on the block. The newest lovebirds of tinseltown, Vijay and Tamannah, often leave the internet buzzing with their romantic shenanigans and online PDA. The duo, who gave a fine show of their sizzling chemistry in Lust Stories 2, never fail to amuse their fans and netizens with their cute off-screen camaraderie. Lately, Vijay and Tamannah have been making public appearances together quite frequently. Amidst the ongoing frenzy around their dating and romance, a video of the ‘madly in love’ couple, Vijay and Tamannah, is going viral for all the right reasons.

Vijay Varma gets teased by paps at the airport

Early morning on Saturday, Vijay and Tamannah were spotted at the Mumbai airport. However, they arrived separately at the airport. Both Vijay and Tamannah were seen sporting a casual airport look. While Vijay was seen wearing an all-white comfy co-ord set, his lady love, Tamannah was seen donning an oversized denim jacket with loosely fit black jeans and a white t-shirt.

In the video, Vijay can be seen arriving at the airport first. As the video moves forward, we see Tamannah making an entry at the Mumbai airport. Vijay and Tamannah were papped separately by the shutterbugs who were stationed outside the airport.

When one of the mischievous paps tried to pull Vijay Varma’s leg for arriving without Tamaanah Bhatia and asked, “Sir, aap akele akele aaye? Saath mein aur koi bhi tha na?”, reacting to paps’ question, the Dahaad actor hilariously replied, “Tum tehkikaat kar rahe ho? Detective bann gaye?”

After Vijay’s funny banter with shutterbugs, we see the pan-India beauty, Tamannah Bhatia, arriving at the airport. When the paparazzo asks Tamannah the same question on her arrival at the airport, “Akele aaye ho aap?”, in response the Baahubali star simply blushes and heads towards the airport's entry gate.

Vijay Varma and Tamannah Bhatia’s work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, while Tamannah Bhatia is winning hearts for her performance in Rajinikanth’s latest Tamil outing, Jailer, Vijay Varma is all set to share screen space with Kareena Kapoor in her debut OTT project, Jaane Jaan. Directed by Sujoy Ghosh, Jaane Jaan is an adaption of a Japanese novel called Devotion of Suspect X. Besides Kareena and Vijay, the upcoming OTT film also stars Jaideep Ahlawat.