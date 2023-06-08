Vijay Varma claims he is 'playing the nicest guy in Lust Stories 2'; Internet refuses to believe

With every project, actor Vijay Varma manages to leave the audience mighty impressed by his power-packed performance. Recently, he played the role of a serial killer in the most-talked-about series, Dahaad, and his scenes sent shivers down the spine quite literally. Now, he is gearing up for the release of his next project, Lust Stories 2 and he is finding it tough to convince his fans that he's playing the 'nicest guy' in it. He will be seen opposite his rumored girlfriend Tamannaah Bhatia.

Vijay Varma reacts to a fan asking him about his character in Lust Stories 2

The teaser of Lust Stories 2 was released on Tuesday and netizens are quite excited to watch Netflix’s upcoming anthology. The excitement is doubled amongst the fans as he will be seen opposite Tamannaah. However, a fan tweeted that he isn't hoping to see Vijay 'creeping' the audience again. Vijay's portrayal as a serial killer has made a huge impact. One of his female fans tweeted, "I'm hoping Lust Stories mein you're not creeping us out another time." To this, Vijay replied, "I'm playing the nicest guy in lust stories." Have a look:

Vijay's claim was also confirmed by director Sujoy Ghosh. The director shared the clip of Lust Stories 2 featuring Vijay and Tamannaah, and wrote, "As Vijay Varma claims… he's the nicest guy in lusty stories." Though the clip seemed otherwise. Have a look:

Vijay's Dahaad co-star Gulshan Devaiah dropped a hilarious comment on his tweet. He asked Vijay to 'show proof' that he's playing the 'nicest guy' in Lust Stories 2. Vijay replied, "ek nice boy kya play kar liya.. tumhare parr nikal aaye? Tu mil beta." One of the fans requested Vijay to play lover boy roles. The tweet read, "Some more lover boy roles ya pls we've been creeeped out enough." He replied, "On the way ma’am."

Meanwhile, Lust Stories 2 features an ensemble cast including Amruta Shubhash, Angad Bedi, Kajol, Kumud Mishra, Mrunal Thakur, Neena Gupta, and Tillotama Shome. Apart from Lust Stories 2, Vijay has Devotion of Suspect X with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat in the pipeline.

