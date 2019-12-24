Vijay Varma is in complete awe with his co-star Tiger Shroff

The "Gully Boy" fame actor Vijay Varma has finished shooting for his upcoming film "Baaghi 3", and he is in complete awe of his co-star Tiger Shroff.
5068 reads Mumbai
Vijay Varma is in complete awe with his co-star Tiger Shroff Vijay Varma is in complete awe with his co-star Tiger Shroff
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

"It's been a blast working on this film with such fantastic co-stars. I am going back with a bag full of memories. We had so much fun and there was so much to learn. Tiger especially has been an amazing co-star and we bonded like brothers on the sets. I hope that people like what we have worked so hard on," Vijay said. Directed by Ahmed Khan, the third instalment of "Baaghi" brings back Tiger in a starring role. The film also stars Shraddha Kapoor, Ankita Lokhande and Riteish Deshmukh.

On working with Shraddha, Vijay said: "It was fun working with Shraddha as well, we had a great time shooting and exploring the streets of Serbia together. This film is going to be nothing like what you have seen before! 'Baaghi 3' is my first masala film and I can't wait for the audiences to see it."

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Reporting for #baaghi3 @tigerjackieshroff

A post shared by Vijay Varma (@itsvijayvarma) on

ALSO READ Tiger Shroff and Vijay Varma have a gala time on the sets of 'Baaghi 3'

Credits :IANS

"Stay in sync with the latest and hottest" & "SUBSCRIBE TO PINKVILLA"

Add new comment

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement