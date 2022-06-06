Vijay Varma confirms he peaked into Kareena Kapoor Khan's texts; Reveals who texts his DSX co-star the most

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Vijay Varma have collaborated for the first time for Sujoy Ghosh’s directorial DSX and they seem to be having a gala time working together. The team had begun shooting for the murder mystery last month and Bebo had been treating fans with the BTS pics from the sets. Interestingly, Kareena had made the headlines recently after she had shared a BTS pic with Vijay in a quirky post wherein she wondered if the latter was peaking into her phone.

And now, the Gully Boy actor had admitted he was indeed peaking into Bebo’s phone and even revealed who does the Jab We Met actress texts the most. To note, Kareena had texted the post as, “Acha Vijay are you trying to read my messages? @itsvijayvarma #DSX Shoot”. To this, Vijay Varma revealed that Bebo sends most of the texts to her husband Saif Ali Khan and the nanny of her kids. He wrote, “Yeah most of them were from someone called nawaab sahab and nanny”. Soon, Bebo replied saying, “@itsvijayvarma ok so then you were reading my messages”.

Take a look at Vijay Varma’s comment on Kareena Kapoor Khan’s post:

Meanwhile, talking about the Sujoy Ghosh’s directorial, the movie is the screen adaptation of Japanese author Keigo Higashino’s book The Devotion of Suspect X. Apart from Kareena and Vijay, the movie will also star Jaideep Ahlawat in the lead. It will mark Kareena’s OTT debut and she is quite excited about returning to acting post her son Jeh’s birth. As of now, Kareena is gearing up for the release of Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan and Naga Chaitanya. Helmed by Advait Chandan, the movie is slated to hit the screens on August 11 this year.

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan jokes if Vijay Varma read her texts in BTS pic from DSX sets; Arjun Kapoor left in splits

