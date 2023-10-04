Vijay Varma discusses how ‘pap situation escalated’ after he started dating Tamannaah: ‘I couldn’t control…’

Bollywood actor Vijay Varma and actress Tamannaah Bhatia were seen acting together in Lust Stories 2. Needless to say, their on-screen chemistry garnered huge attention and the duo flaunted their acting skills in Netflix’s fantasy drama. While fans were left frenzy after seeing the actors paired together in Lust Stories 2, they were also elated seeing their off-screen chemistry after the news about them dating was out. Recently, Vijay opened up on paparazzi culture and mentioned how it went out of control soon after he began dating Tamannaah.

Vijay Varma discusses the pap situation after he started dating Tamannaah Bhatia

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma are one of the most loved couples in the Bollywood industry. While they have always garnered eyeballs owing to their spectacular chemistry, Vijay recently opened up at the India Today Mumbai Conclave 2023 on the paparazzi situation after he began dating the actress and stated that it “escalated”.

“I was doing fairly good on my own. The pap situation escalated a bit as soon as I started seeing Tamannaah [Bhatia]. That's where the paps lost their minds. I couldn't control it! And there were times they came right at my doorstep and nobody came to my building before that. I live in this isolated part of Andheri that nobody should know where I live and don't go tell your friends where I stay and I don't want you all outside my house,” noted Varma.

Digging into the work front of Vijay Varma

Vijay Varma is currently basking in the success of his latest OTT venture Jaane Jaan, which also featured actors Jaideep Ahlawat and Kareena Kapoor Khan. Helmed by Sujoy Ghosh, the mystery thriller film is based on the Japanese novel The Devotion of the Suspect X. Varma also has Homi Adajania’s Murder Mubarak in his kitty.

