Vijay Varma facing pressure from family to MARRY Tamannaah Bhatia? Actor REVEALS

After receiving huge critical acclaim for his negative stint in Darlings last year, Vijay Varma was in news yet again for his follow up terrific performance in Lust Stories 2 and also for his love life. He went on to confirm about being in a relationship with Lust Stories 2 co-actor Tamannaah Bhatia. The speculations about their romance had been floating around for quite some time, before the couple put an end to all the rumors and expressed their feelings about each other. Now, amid all the conversation about Vijay’s relationship, the actor has opened up about the familial pressure regarding his marriage plans.

Vijay Varma opens up about pressure for marriage from family

In a recent interview with DNA, Vijay Varma was asked if he has had to deal with family inquiries about his marital intentions. Vijay answered that he was already familiar with such pressure. He said, “I am a Marwari. In our community, boys are considered of a marriage-able age at 16. So, all this began very early with me and also ended very early because I went past the marriageable age. On top of that, I had become an actor by then so there was that too.”

The actor added that he had never given these queries any thought and only focussed on building his career. But his mother has always been persistent regarding his marriage. Vijay said, “My mother still asks me. On every phone call she still asks me but I am just able to dodge it because I am doing well in my life.”

Vijay and Tamannaah’s story

Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia sparked off rumors about their relationship earlier this year, after a video of them allegedly kissing at a party in Goa surfaced on the internet. Since then, they have been spotted together on various outings. In a conversation with Film Companion last month, Tamannaah Bhatia said that Vijay was her happy place and she cared about him deeply. She confirmed that they started dating on the sets of Lust Stories 2, which premiered on Netflix in June. After hearing this, Vijay has also confirmed affirmatively about his feelings for the actress.

On the work front, Vijay is gearing up for the release of his next Kaalkoot which is an upcoming crime drama series. Tamannaah will be next seen in Telugu film Bhola Shankar which releases in August.

