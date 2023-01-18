Vijay Varma FINALLY reacts to dating rumours with Tamannaah Bhatia; Posts a PIC of his ‘lunch date’

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma sent social media into a frenzy after a video of them allegedly kissing at a New Year bash in Goa went viral. Thus began dating rumours, which were further fueled by another recent video in which Baahubali actress Tamannaah is seen posing with Darlings actor Vijay Varma at an award show. So far, neither Tamannaah, nor Vijay Varma has acknowledged rumours about their relationship. While they have remained tight-lipped about it, neither confirming nor denying the rumours, Vijay Varma recently took to his Twitter to react to a report about him and Tamannaah. This is the first time that either one of them has addressed rumours about their relationship; find out what he said! Vijay Varma reacts to a report about his lunch date with Tamannaah Bhatia

A day after the award show, Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia were once again spotted together in the city. The paparazzi spotted them getting out of a car together. While Vijay was dressed in a blue hoodie, and violet pants, Tamannaah was seen in a black dress paired with sneakers. A recent news report claimed that Vijay and Tamannaah stepped out for a lunch date together. Vijay Varma reacted to this news report. Shutting down rumours that he was on a lunch date with Tamannaah, Vijay Varma put up a photograph of his actual 'lunch date', filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh. Vijay Varma re-tweeted the story, and shared a picture of him pointing towards Sujoy Ghosh, while clicking a mirror selfie. He wrote, “My lunch date‍ @sujoy_g." Fans found Vijay Varma’s tweet hilarious, and while one Twitter user commented, “Savage,” another one joked, “So you are basically saying that you and Ghosh Babu are ‘just good friends’? Btw, why does he look like as if he has been taken hostage?" For the unversed, Vijay Varma is in Sujoy's next film, The Devotion of Suspect X, and will also be seen in Sujoy’s Ghosh’s segment in Lust Stories 2.

Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia’s first meeting Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma have been roped in to headline director Sujoy’s Ghosh’s segment in Lust Stories 2, which is backed by Ronnie Screwvala, Ashi Dua and Netflix. A few days ago, Pinkvilla reported that Vijay and Tamannaah’s first proper meeting was on the sets of Lust Stories 2. A source informed us, “They hit it off from the word go, and deeply admire each other’s work. They are in a happy space. Meanwhile, Sujoy’s short in the anthology is an out-and-out thriller, which is amazingly combined with the theme of lust. They shot for it at the Mehboob Studios in Bandra for six days, and the film is currently in the post-production stage. Lust Stories 2 was likely to release around Valentine's Day 2023, but it might get a bit postponed.” Vijay Varma and Tamannaah were also spotted together at Diljit Dosanjh’s concert in December.

