Vijay Varma gets 2nd jab for COVID 19; Calls himself a 'convincing trypanophobic'

The actor called himself a "trypanophobic" which can be explained as a fear of needles.

Vijay shared photographs of himself getting the vaccine and wrote in an Instagram post: "I played a very convincing trypanophobic I would say but the doc here had no time for my drama #fullyvacinnated."

The "Gully Boy" actor recently made it to the headlines after buying a new car. He now owns a beautiful grey colour Jeep Compass which he calls his "new love interest".

After buying the car, Vijay had recently shared it's photographs on Instagram for his fans and expressed in a post: "After stealing, fixing, driving, and selling cars onscreen It's time I finally got my own. Say hello to my new Love Interest."

On the work front, Vijay has started shooting for the upcoming project "Darlings". The film stars and Shefali Shah, with Vijay and Roshan Mathew essaying pivotal roles.

