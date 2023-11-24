Vijay Varma gives peek into Maldives vacation; fans credit Tamannaah Bhatia for photos

Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia have been capturing the hearts of their fans with their evident love and affection ever since confirming their relationship. The duo frequently finds themselves in the teasing spotlight of paparazzi at public events, often leaving them blushing. Recently, Vijay shared glimpses from his vacation in the Maldives, prompting admirers to speculate that he was accompanied by his girlfriend, Tamannaah Bhatia, and began crediting her for the picturesque images.

Fans speculate Tamannaah Bhatia clicked Vijay Varma’s Maldives photos

On Friday, November 24, Vijay Varma took to Instagram and shared a series of pictures from his vacation in Maldives. In one photo, Vijay is seen standing on the shore and buttoning up his bright purple shirt. There’s another picture of him posing on the beach. There are more snapshots of him posing on a bench. Vijay also gave a glimpse into his breakfast filled with fruits. The last is a happy picture of him enjoying amid the waters.

Fans couldn’t stop gushing in the comments section of Vijay’s post and appreciated him for his looks and fashion. Some couldn’t help but speculate that the photographer behind the beautiful images was none other than Vijay’s lady love Tamannaah Bhatia.

ALSO READ: Janhvi Kapoor-Shikhar Pahariya are all smiles; Vijay Varma-Tamannaah Bhatia hold hands after Diwali 2023 bash