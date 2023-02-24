Vijay Varma has a CUTE nickname for rumoured GF Tamannaah Bhatia; Thanks her as she congratulates team Dahaad

Vijay Varma, Sonakshi Sinha, and other members of team Dahaad attended the series premiere at the Berlin International Film Festival. Dahaad has become India’s first web series to premiere at the Berlinale. Vijay Varma took to his Instagram account to share pictures from the film festival and wrote that the team is beaming with joy and excitement as the crime-thriller got a thunderous response at the screening. Tamannaah Bhatia, who is rumoured to be dating Vijay Varma, took to her Instagram to congratulate team Dahaad. In response, Vijay Varma thanked her, while also addressing her with a cute nickname. Vijay Varma reacts to Tamanaah Bhatia congratulating team Dahaad

Tamannaah Bhatia took to her Instagram story to share a picture of Vijay Varma, Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti, Sonakshi Sinha from the Berlinale, and wrote, “Congratulations to team #Dahaad.” Vijay Varma reposted the story, and wrote, “Thanks Tamatar,” along with a tomato and a flower emoji. Check out the Instagram story below! Dahaad is a crime-thriller series that stars Sonakshi Sinha, Vijay Varma, Gulshan Devaiah, and Sohum Shah. Produced by Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby Films, Dahaad been directed by Reema Kagti and Ruchika Oberoi. Post Gully Boy, Dahaad is Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby's second showcase at the Berlinale.

Vijay Varma-Tamannaah Bhati dating rumours Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma were reportedly spotted together celebrating New Year 2023. They were allegedly spotted kissing in a viral video. Before that, they also attended Diljit Dosanjh’s concert together, in December 2022. Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma will be seen in director Sujoy Ghosh's segment in Lust Stories 2. The anthology film will consist of short films directed by R Balki, Konkona Sen Sharma, Sujoy Ghosh, and Amit Ravindernath Sharma.

