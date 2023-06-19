Vijay Varma has cutest reaction to a fan calling Tamannah Bhatia ‘everything’

Vijay Varma and Tamannah Bhatia have been setting the internet on fire ever since they opened up about their relationship. Apart from witnessing their papped pictures, fans will soon get to see them sharing the screen space in Lust Stories 2. The lovebirds have already set the internet on fire with their hot pictures from the promotions of their upcoming movie and the promotional videos have made the fans gush over them a little more. And now the latest gesture of Vijay has left fans in awe and it proves that the actor is head-over-heels in love with Tamannah.

Vijay Varma’s reaction over a fan comment on his picture with Tamannah Bhatia

A picture of the new couple Tamannah Bhatia and Vijay Varma has set the internet on fire already. The Lust Stories 2 jodi are twinning in black in the picture. The actress looks hot in a black tube top that she paired over black pants and a black blazer. While Vijay is wearing a black blazer over black pants and has paired it with a blue shirt. Sharing this picture, Tamannah’s fan page took to Twitter and wrote “She is everything. He is just Vijay.”Reacting to this fan comment and picture, the Darlings star shared this tweet on his official handle and wrote, “I kinda agree’.

Check it out:

Vijay Varma points out commonality between him and Tamannah Bhatia

There is no doubt about the fact that Vijay Varma is on a career-high these days. He has been giving us some of the best performances back-to-back. The actor who was last seen in Dahaad alongside Gulshan Devaiah and Sonakshi Sinha admits being in quite a blissful space in his personal life too. Talking about his relationship with Tamannah Bhatia, Vijay revealed that he is just in a happy space right now where there is a lot of love in his life. He also pointed out the commonality between him and his girlfriend and said that both he and Tamannah have had an interesting journey. “I am from Hyderabad and came to Mumbai to work while she is from Mumbai and went to Hyderabad to work. So that is our trajectory…we both left our cities and moved to other cities for work,” revealed the actor.

ALSO READ: Tamannaah Bhatia says ‘marriage is a big responsibility' days after she confirms relationship with Vijay Varma