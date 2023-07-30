Vijay Varma hilariously REACTS to Tamannaah Bhatia owning world’s 5th largest diamond worth 2 crore

Tamannaah Bhatia hogged the limelight in the past few weeks after reports started doing the rounds that she owns the world's 5th largest diamond. It all started after an old picture of the actress surfaced on the internet that shows Tamannaah flaunting a sparkling humongous diamond on her finger. Reportedly, South superstar Ram Charan's wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela gifted her the diamond. However, it was all false and Tamannaah herself clarified it on social media. Now, boyfriend Vijay Varma opened up about his reaction to the news.

Vijay Varma's reaction to Tamannaah Bhatia owning world's 5th largest diamond

In a recent interview with Siddharth Kannan, Vijay was asked about the news of Tamannaah owning the world's 5th largest diamond. He laughed and shed light into the situation. The actor said, “Aapko pata hai na woh kya hai? Woh bottle ka dhakkan hai. Woh mazaak kar rahe hain ek dusre ke saath. Media carry kar rahi hai ke Rs 2 crore ka fifth-largest diamond. Rs 2 crore mein fifth-largest diamond kisse milta hai?” He further added, "Maine usse message kiya ke ye sab fake news aa rahi hai, aur mera naam kyun nai likha?"

Here's Upasana's old post that surfaced on the internet:

Tamannaah Bhatia on false report

Tamannah herself clarified the news a few days back. She took to social media and wrote, "Hate to break it to you, but we were doing a photo shoot with a bottle opener and not an actual diamond. #GirlsLiketoClickPics" In 2019, Upasana uploaded a photo of Tamannaah posing for the camera flaunting the 'bottle opener' in the finger. She wrote, "A gift for the super @tamannaahspeaks from Mrs Producer. Missing u already. Catch up soon. #SyeraaNarashimaReddy" This tweet sparked all confusion. But now with the truth out in the open, we got to know the truth about the situation.

