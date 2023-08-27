Vijay Varma is done with serial killer roles; REVEALS why he finds Hamza from Darlings interesting

Vijay Varma established himself as one of the most sought-after talents in the Hindi film industry in the last few years, with some extraordinary performances. The supremely talented actor stunned his fans with his portrayals of notable characters in acclaimed films like Pink and Gully Boy. However, it was his performance as Hamza, an alcoholic, abusive husband in the Netflix film Darlings, that placed him on the map.

In a recent chat with Film Companion, Vijay Varma revealed why he is finally done with negative characters and serial killer stories. He also opened up about his character Hamza from Darlings, and I find him interesting.

Vijay Varma reveals what attracted him to Hamza from Darlings

According to Vijay Varma, he found his character Hamza from Darlings very interesting, because he was a dark guy without any redemption qualities. The celebrated actor also added that he has never said No to negative characters. But it is the lack of an interesting arc that makes him reject them.

“It is not like I am saying no to bad guys, but I want them to surprise me. In Darlings, Hamza surprised me. I have never seen a man like that on screen,” said Vijay Varma to Film Companion. “He started as an a**hole, he continued to be an a**hole, he died an a**hole. So there is no arc, per se. That was very interesting for me,” added the actor.

Vijay Varma is 'done' with serial killer stories

Interestingly, the talented actor also revealed that he always knew he could play only one serial killer character in his career. According to Vijay Varma, he doesn't believe in repeating the same kind of roles, as it will get boring. However, he has been receiving lots of offers to play a serial killer, again. "I picked the right one for Dahaad and then I am done with it. So now I am saying no to two serial killer stories a week," revealed Varma. "I tell them I am done with my serial killers," further added the Kaalkoot actor.

Vijay's career

The talented actor is set to share the screen with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat in the highly anticipated upcoming Netflix film Jaane Jaan. The project, which is helmed by renowned filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh, is an official adaptation of Devotion of the Suspect X. Vijay Varma is also playing the lead role in Murder Mubarak, the upcoming dark comedy.

