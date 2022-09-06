Vijay Varma jokes his face isn't good enough for posters: They cast me to get that extra star in reviews

Vijay Varma is currently riding high on the success of his recently released film Darlings alongside Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah, and Roshan Mathew. The Pink actor essayed the role of Hamza Shaikh, an alcoholic who beats his wife Badrunissa 'Badru' Shaikh after drinking. Vijay received a lot of appreciation for his role in the film. The black comedy-drama was directed by Jasmeet K. Reen, in her directorial debut, and produced by Gauri Khan, Alia Bhatt (in her debut production), and Gaurav Verma under the banners Red Chillies Entertainment and Eternal Sunshine Productions.

Recently, Netflix India released a video titled The Roast of Vijay Varma, in which, the actor is seen roasting himself. He is heard saying that his face is not good enough for posters. “You guys must have watched Darlings. It's true my face is not good enough for the posters and even if it's there it's somewhere hidden in the posters. But in scenes, this face becomes unforgettable. All these f****rs say that I am not a star. I am not a star. That's strange because they cast me in the films to get that extra star in the reviews. I am that star.” but 'I add an extra star to my film's reviews'."

Meanwhile, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Vijay has been roped in for Sujoy Ghosh’s segment in, Lust Stories 2. The Gully Boy actor's character in Lust Stories 2 is very different from what he has played in the past, and the actor-director duo is excited to collaborate once again for this project. Tamannaah Bhatia has been roped in to play the female lead in the web show.

On the work front, Vijay will star next in Sujoy Ghosh's The Devotion of Suspect X co-starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat. It is an adaptation of Japanese author Keigo Higashino’s book.

