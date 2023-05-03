Vijay Varma ki 'Tamannaah' aaj puri hui: Watch actor blushing on being teased with rumored GF Tamannaah Bhatia

Today, at the trailer launch of his upcoming web series Dahaad, Vijay Varma's co-stars Sonakshi Sinha and Gulshan Devaiah almost confirmed that he is dating Tamannaah Bhatia. As soon as Gulshan Devaiah said, "humari wohi tammanna thi," Vijay couldn't stop blushing. Further, the host added, "aaj aapki tammana puri hogayi," hinting at Tamannaah Bhatia.

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma's rumored relationship is currently the talk of the town. Both stars were recently papped together in the city as they were ready to leave in a car. They seemed to be very comfortable in each other's company and also smiled at shutterbugs before making their way into the car. Check out 2 videos about Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma that confirm they are much in love.

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma papped together in Mumbai

Tamannaah and Vijay's romance caught attention for the first time after a video of them allegedly kissing each other at a New Year's party in Goa went viral on social media.

The rumored couple was spotted at Diljit Dosanjh’s recent concert in Mumbai. The other attendees of the concert were Kartik Aaryan, Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia.

Recently, in an interview with HT, Tamannaah Bhatia reacted to the question about her plans to get married. She replied, "People are constantly getting me married to all kinds of people- from doctor to businessman! I feel I have already been married too many times, I don’t know what will happen when I really get married! Will people be excited anymore? People will think it is another speculation."



