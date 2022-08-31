Vijay Varma, last seen in Darlings, has THIS to say about Bollywood

Vijay Varma has been in the Hindi film industry for over a decade now and gained the spotlight with his performance in 'Chittagong', 'Pink', 'Gully Boy', 'Mirzapur' and his latest release 'Darlings'. The Bollywood actor says it is not easy to make or have a name in the industry and that he had to prove himself through his work.

Talking about facing hiccups in the industry, Vijay, as reported by IANS, said, “Everything could be a hiccup but eventually you might figure out those hiccups were a part of your growing up and journey. Of course it is not easy. It is never easy to make a mark or to have a name in the industry and hats off to people who have been doing this for years actually because your one movie or one performance can completely change opinions about you.”

The Gully Boy actor highlighted that it is not easy for people to make a mark in the industry for those from a non-filmy background.

"And also getting the raw opportunities is not easy for somebody like me who comes from a non-filmy background and is an outsider. I really had to prove through my work. I just hoped for opportunities and I grabbed them and I worked diligently on them," he said.

The 36-year-old said it is his work that speaks for him. "I feel that work is getting me more work and the audience's love is what actually puts me in a light that is aspirational for me also," Varma said.

Vijay Varma's Work Front

Vijay Varma, 36, has acted in films like Pink, MCA, Gully Boy, Baaghi 3, Darlings, and the web series Mirzapur. In the newest development, as per Outlook, Varma will appear in director Sujoy Ghosh’s segment in the project, while the search for a leading lady is still on. This would mark Sujoy and Vijay's second collaboration after 'The Devotion of Suspect X', which co-stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat. About Darlings 'Darlings'premiered on Netflix on August 5 and also stars Shefali Shah, Alia Bhatt in the lead role. In a conversation with Press Trust of India (PTI), Varma spoke about the film's gripping screenplay and mentioned, "I was quite shocked and shaken by the script. At the same time, it intrigued me a lot. It walks a fine line between darkness and humour."

