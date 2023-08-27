Vijay Varma never wanted to date an actress; reveals what changed after he met ladylove Tamannaah Bhatia

Bollywood actor Vijay Varma emerged to be that underdog actor who kept doing hard work with conviction until he was offered important roles in commercial and critically acclaimed movies and web series. From acting as a theatre artist in his home town Hyderabad to getting his first acting job in a short film and finally getting meatier roles in Gully Boy, Darlings, Lust Stories 2, his career graph is pretty impressive.

But these days, not just his acting skills but his relationship with actress Tamannaah Bhatia has also become the talk of the town.

Vijay Varma never wanted to date an actress?

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma were recently seen acting together in Lust Stories 2 and rumors have it that their love story bloomed on the sets of the web series. But little did anyone know that when Vijay started out in the industry, he never wanted to date an actress.

Now, in an interview with Film Companion, the Darlings actor revealed the real reason behind it. He said, "When I started out, I thought I would not be with an actress or anybody from the industry, just because I was probably angry at the industry."

However, when Vijay met Tamannaah and started dating her, his opinions changed drastically. Elaborating on it, he said, "So, when we started seeing each other, I found so much value in having somebody who knows the game, who knows the business, who understands the artistic, the creative, the logistics, the financial, all sides of movie making."

Vijay says Tamannaah brings perspective to his life

In the conversation, Vijay further praised Tamannaah’s rich acting legacy and said that his girlfriend brings perspective to his life whenever he’s not in his element.

“Her experience and her good work and good sense really help me a lot. She brings perspective to many things. Sometimes, I am just suffering because I said something, did some interview... and she brings perspective immediately.”

Vijay’s work front

After the success of Lust Stories 2, Vijay is currently working on his upcoming mystery thriller film Jaane Jaan written and directed by Sujoy Ghosh. The film will be released on Netflix. Two other projects, Afghaani Snow and Murder Mubarak are also in the pipeline.

