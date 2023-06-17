Vijay Varma points out 1 commonality between him and GF Tamannah Bhatia; Find out

Vijay Varma and Tamannah Bhatia are the newest couples in Bollywood. Although their relationship news was going on for quite some time now but the actors have only recently confirmed the same. It was the actress who in an interview spoke about dating her Lust Stories 2 co-star and later the actor spoke about the same. Now in a recent interview with ETimes, the Darlings star spoke about his commonality with his girlfriend and opened up more about his personal life.

Vijay Varma on his love life with Tamannah Bhatia

There is no doubt about the fact that Vijay Varma is on a career-high these days. He has been giving us some of the best performances back-to-back. The actor who was last seen in Dahaad alongside Gulshan Devaiah and Sonakshi Sinha admits being in quite a blissful space in his personal life too. Talking about his relationship with Tamannah Bhatia, Vijay revealed that he is just in a happy space right now where there is a lot of love in his life. He also pointed out the commonality between him and his girlfriend and said that both he and Tamannah have had an interesting journey. “I am from Hyderabad and came to Mumbai to work while she is from Mumbai and went to Hyderabad to work. So that is our trajectory…we both left our cities and moved to other cities for work,” revealed the actor.

Tamannaah Bhatia says ‘marriage is a big responsibility’

In a recent interview with News 18, Tamannah Bhatia candidly spoke about marriage, love, friendship, and more. When she was asked whether she feels pressured by the idea of marriage, the 33-year-old actress quipped that one should get married when they want to get married. She also called marriage a big responsibility. “It's not a party. It takes a lot of work, and so is having a plant, having a dog, or having kids. So when you are ready for a responsibility like that which is important then you do it. Not because time or sab kar rahe hain toh karlo,” Tamannaah added.

