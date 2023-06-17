Vijay Varma questions Tamannah Bhatia if their relationship is a ‘Lust Story’ in new promo; WATCH

Ever since the teaser of Lust Stories was released, fans have been super excited to watch the second installment of the critically acclaimed anthology film! This part will star Kajol, Vijay Varma, Tamannah Bhatia, Neena Gupta, and others. Several promotional videos have been released by the makers and we bet fans are really loving to watch them. Today, yet another promotional video featuring love birds Tamannah and Vijay has been released and we are loving their chemistry.

New promotional video of Lust Stories 2 released

In the latest promotional video, we can see a fun banter between the real-life couple Tamannah Bhatia and Vijay Varma. Tamannah looks gorgeous in a lime green dress while Vijay looks dapper in a maroon suit. We can see the Darlings star talking about ‘love at first sight’ to which the actress explains that it is ‘lust at first sight’. Vijay gives her several instances to which the actress always tells him that they are all instances of lust. In the end, Vijay questions his lady love about their relationship and confirms if that too is a lust story.

Check it out:

Vijay Varma on his love life with Tamannah Bhatia

The actor who was last seen in Dahaad alongside Gulshan Devaiah and Sonakshi Sinha admits being in quite a blissful space in his personal life too. Talking about his relationship with Tamannah Bhatia, Vijay revealed that he is just in a happy space right now where there is a lot of love in his life. He also pointed out the commonality between him and his girlfriend and said that both he and Tamannah have had an interesting journey. “I am from Hyderabad and came to Mumbai to work while she is from Mumbai and went to Hyderabad to work. So that is our trajectory…we both left our cities and moved to other cities for work,” revealed the actor.

ALSO READ: Tamannaah Bhatia says ‘marriage is a big responsibility' days after she confirms relationship with Vijay Varma