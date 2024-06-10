Vijay Varma reacts after fan teases 'unka like aa gaya ji' on new post hinting at his GF Tamannaah Bhatia

Vijay Varma is among the talented actors in Bollywood and will soon be seen in the eagerly anticipated Mirzapur Season 3. While fans are excitedly awaiting the release date, the makers are further heightening anticipation with various promotional posts. On the other hand, Vijay's romantic relationship with actress Tamannaah Bhatia consistently captures public interest.

Recently, the actor shared a post on his social media handle, prompting a fan to tease him about his girlfriend's reaction. Vijay's response to this was unmissable.

Vijay Varma drops the latest post dedicated to Mirzapur fans

Today, on June 10, a while back, Vijay Varma dropped a series of photographs on his Instagram handle. In the latest post, the Mirzapur actor looked suave in a white shirt paired with beige pants. In one of the pictures, he also gave a closer look at his hand accessories comprising cool bracelets, rings, and a watch.

“Mirzapur fans ki gaaliyaan kha ke bhi pose karne ka ghamand hai.. #MS3W @primevideoin @yehhaimirzapur @excelmovies,” read the caption alongside the post.

Take a look:

Fan teases Vijay Varma about Tamannaah Bhatia's 'like' to the post

Soon after the post was shared, Vijay’s loving girlfriend, Tamannaah Bhatia, was quick to react to the post as she hit the like button. The actress’ reaction caught fans’ attention, who didn’t miss the chance to tease Vijay with his comment.

He wrote, “Unka like aa gya ji (accompanied by face with hand over mouth emoji)” To this, Vijay replied, “bade tez ho guru”. In addition to this, Rasika Dugal also dropped laughter emojis reacting to the post to which the actor quipped, “@rasikadugal kaisi ho munna ki kajan mummy?”

Take a look:

Makers ask fans to guess the release date of Mirzapur Season 3

Notably, on June 9, Amazon Prime Video teased fans by sharing a caricature featuring the lead stars of Mirzapur and a note that indicated that the show’s release date is hidden in the shared puzzle only. This immediately sparked a guessing game among the netizens, and fans flooded the comment section with various kinds of assumptions and calculations.

Take a look:

About Mirzapur

The highly-awaited Mirzapur series also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu Sharma, Anjum Sharma, Priyanshu Painyuli, Sheeba Chadha, and Rajesh Tailang among others in important roles. The first season of Mirzapur aired on November 16, 2018, while the second season made its way to audiences’ hearts in October 2020.

