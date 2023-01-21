Vijay Varma REACTS to rumoured GF Tamannaah Bhatia’s latest video; Can’t stop gushing over her stunning looks

Baahubali actress Tamannaah Bhatia and Darlings actor Vijay Varma sent social media into a frenzy after a video of them allegedly kissing at a New Year bash in Goa went viral on Instagram. While the video wasn’t clear, fans were convinced that they spotted Tamannaah and Vijay Varma kissing. Thus began rumours about their relationship! Tamannaah and Vijay haven’t yet confirmed or denied dating rumours. They were recently spotted posing together at an award show, and it only added fuel to speculations about their relationship. Recently Tamannaah Bhatia shared a video on social media that left Vijay Varma mesmerized! Vijay Varma’s comment on Tamannaah Bhatia’s Instagram post

Tamannaah and Vijay often drop ‘likes’ on each other’s Instagram posts, but this time around, Vijay Varma left a fiery comment on the actress’ post too! Tamannaah Bhatia recently took to her Instagram account to share a video of herself. The video showed her various looks in stunning red outfits. Sharing the video, Tamannaah captioned it, “Pretty dresses and prettier places make for the prettiest pictures.” Fans couldn’t stop gushing over how pretty Tamannaah looked in each of the outfits. Vijay Varma also reacted to the video, and showered love on his rumoured girlfriend by dropping a comment. He posted a series of fire emojis, a fire extinguisher and a fire brigade emoji in the comment. His comment garnered a lot of attention, and while one fan wrote, “darlings,” with a wink emoji, another Instagram user wrote, “surprise surprise..look who's here @itsvijayvarma finally.”

Vijay Varma reacts to dating rumours with Tamannaah Bhatia Recently, Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma were spotted together in the city. They were dressed in casual outfits and were seen getting out of the car and waving at the paparazzi. Posting these pictures, a news report claimed that the rumoured lovebirds stepped out for a lunch date together. Vijay Varma re-tweeted the story and posted a picture of him pointing toward Sujoy Ghosh while clicking a mirror selfie. Sharing that he had a lunch date with the filmmaker, Vijay wrote, “My lunch date‍ @sujoy_g." Once again, Vijay neither denied nor confirmed his rumoured relationship with Tamannaah, but his tweet left his fans in splits!

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma met on the sets of Lust Stories 2 Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma will be seen in director Sujoy’s Ghosh’s segment in Lust Stories 2, which is backed by Ronnie Screwvala, Ashi Dua, and Netflix. A source informed Pinkvilla, “Tamannaah and Vijay’s first proper meeting was on the sets of their Sujoy Ghosh film. They hit it off from the word go, and deeply admire each other’s work. They are in a happy space.” Tamannaah and Vijay were also spotted together in December, as they attended Diljit Dosanjh’s concert.

ALSO READ: Rumoured lovebirds Tamannaah Bhatia-Vijay Varma happily pose together at an event; VIDEO goes viral- WATCH