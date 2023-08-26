Vijay Varma recalls being 'summoned' by Amitabh Bachchan for goofing around on sets of Pink

Vijay Varma is someone who has proved his mantle as a very fine actor in Bollywood. Starting out with small roles, Varma got his major breakthrough with Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy in 2019. But before that, he had played a pivotal role in Shoojit Sircar's 2016 drama Pink. The movie starred Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu in the lead.

Vijay Varma was summoned by Amitabh Bachchan

In a conversation with Anupama Chopra for Film Companion, Varma shared a very interesting anecdote about shooting for Pink. He was shown a picture in which he was fooling around the set. Varma explained, "So this is after we finished the Delhi schedule, we were shooting in film city on a set we built.for the courtroom and I don't have any scene with Mr Bachchan in the first half of the film." The actor then added that Big B and Taapsee were doing their lines. After which she runs away and he followed her. "I happen to go after her and I got encouraged, then I went a little extra and that got caught." He then said that all the security guards of Bachchan gave him "side-eye."

The next day, he was summoned by Big B himself who showed him all the recordings. Mr. Bachchan asked him, "This is what you do behind me?" Varma was initially scared but then realized that Mr Bachchan was just "trying to be cute."

About Pink

Pink is a 2016 courtroom drama directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury and written by Shoojit Sircar, Ritesh Shah and Chowdhury. It stars Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari, Andrea Tariang, Angad Bedi, Tushar Pandey, Piyush Mishra, and Dhritiman Chatterjee. Upon release, the movie met with a positive critical response and strong box-office results.

Vijay Varma on work front

Vijay will be next seen in the OTT film Jaane Jaan co-starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat. Its first look was released today. on August 25. He was last seen in the OTT anthology drama film Lust Stories 2. Recently, the actor also opened up about how he deals with trolls and bad comments on the internet. “I don't pay attention to how it works. I don’t get trolled very easily. I feel like I am in a place where toxicity doesn't come in the way a lot", he said.

