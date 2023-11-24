Vijay Varma recalls getting fired only time he accepted role for money: 'I was crying on my way back'

Vijay Varma, celebrated for his diverse portrayals, from the compelling Murad in Gully Boy to the intense Anand Swarnakar in Dahaad, has made a distinct mark in Hindi cinema by consistently opting for unconventional and challenging roles. During a recent discussion with Galatta Plus, he openly recounted a crucial juncture in his career when financial constraints compelled him to take on a role that didn't align with his artistic aspirations, ultimately resulting in his dismissal from the project.

Vijay Varma remembers accepting a role when he had only 18 rupees in his bank account

In a moment of reflection on his past challenges, Vijay expressed that, for him, the focus has always been on the quality of the role. Recounting a particularly trying time, he shared a period when he was at his lowest, with only Rs 18 in his bank account. During this tough phase, a call came in offering a small reporter's role for a one-day job with a payment of Rs 3000. Despite not desiring such a role, he decided to take it due to financial constraints. As he began shooting, it became evident that his heart and conviction were not fully invested, resulting in a less-than-optimal performance with fumbling during the takes.

Compounding the challenge was the fact that the dialogues were in English, making it difficult for him to portray the role of an English reporter. Consequently, he was fired from the set.

"I had finished Monsoon Shootout by that time, so I had played a lead by then, but I went through that experience and I was crying on my way back, I told myself that I will never take up anything for money. This happened in 2014 and I haven’t done anything for money since then", he added.