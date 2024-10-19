Vijay Varma recalls Sunidhi Chauhan was scared of him after watching Pink; singer said, 'Don’t come near me'

Vijay Varma gained fame by portraying a villain on screen. He recently revealed that playing such negative roles made women scared of him, citing an example of singer Sunidhi Chauhan asking him to stay away after watching his film Pink.

During a conversation at the grand launch of SCREEN in Mumbai, the Darlings actor shared that his negative roles had a significant impact, with people hating him because of the believable characters he portrayed on screen.

The actor who played Jaane Jaan also portrayed negative roles in Pink, Dahaad, and Darlings. In these roles, his characters committed serious crimes against women, leaving women scared of him in real life.

Sharing his experience, Vijay said, "Lots of pretty girls and their mothers have told me they are scared of me, and it did bother me. The introduction of extremely diabolical men that I played started with Pink."

Even though the actor had a small part in the film, it made a big impression on the audience. He recalled a significant incident when he noticed women feeling scared during an all-female screening of his film Pink. Varma mentioned that the filmmakers had invited several well-known women from the entertainment industry, including Sunidhi Chauhan.

However, even the singer was in tears after watching the soul-stirring film. Recalling his meeting with her at the event, he said, "I tried to console Sunidhi Chauhan, but she told me, 'Don't come near me. I'm very scared of you.' I was like, 'Oh my god, what just happened?'"

Advertisement

Vijay was surprised by the reaction. However, his film's director soon took him aside and appreciated his performance. Meanwhile, the actor has made a conscious attempt to change people's perceptions by playing positive or diverse roles, such as that of a brave and resilient Captain Devi Sharan in IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack.

On the work front, Vijay Varma will be next seen in the film Ul Jalool Ishq, directed by Vibhi Puri. It also stars Naseeruddin Shah and Sharib Hashmi in significant roles. He is also filming for the show, Matka King co-starring Kritika Kamra.

ALSO READ: 8 Years of Pink: Taapsee Pannu calls milestone ‘bitter-sweet emotion’ as she talks about struggles of women's security in India